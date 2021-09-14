Courtney B. Vance Reacts to ‘Lovecraft Country’ Cancellation: “Doesn’t Make Sense”

Courtney B. Vance bagged a guest actor Emmy on Sunday for his work on Lovecraft Country, and he made time to honor his late co-star Michael K. Williams.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

During his acceptance speech, Vance acknowledged the show’s creator Misha Green and later expressed his thoughts on the show’s surprise cancellation.

Williams was found dead last week from an alleged drug overdose in his home.

“Finally to Michael K. Williams. Misha said it best,” Vance, who took home Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series, shared, per Complex. “Michael did everything with his full heart open, with his infinite spirit and with way too much style. May he rest in power and let us all honor his immense legacy by being a little more love forward, a little more endless in thought and a little more swaggy in act.”

Jonathan Majors & Jurnee Smollett – ‘Lovecraft Country’

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

After the speech, Vance recalled the moment he and Williams first met.

“We met at an event in New Jersey about two and-a-half, three years ago,” Vance said. “We were just overjoyed to share the same dias and couldn’t wait to get offstage so we could hug and just say how much we loved each other. And the idea that shortly after that we would be playing brothers in Lovecraft Country. This is his. We were brothers. I died in the series and we said goodbye to each other, so it’s just too painful to really think about so I just honor him everywhere and every way I can.”

“Lovecraft Country” was canceled by HBO in July, with Green sharing some info on what season two l would’ve looked –check out her post below”

“We will not be moving forward with a second season of ‘Lovecraft Country,’” HBO said in a statement to Deadline. “We are grateful for the dedication and artistry of the gifted cast and crew, and to Misha Green, who crafted this groundbreaking series. And to the fans, thank you for joining us on this journey.”

With its unique blend of horror, fictional period drama, real historical figures, fantasy, sci-fi and social commentary, the empowering “Lovecraft Country” took pop culture by storm in August and helped advance the social conversation ignited by the death of George Floyd.

“In my mind and in my spirit it doesn’t make sense,” Vance said of the show’s cancellation. “I’m sad for audiences that we don’t get to see like Game of Thrones we don’t get to see seven years, eight years of following these characters and learning more about that time period and learning about our people and their struggles. And where Misha’s mind is going to go so that’s very painful for me as an actor.”

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE