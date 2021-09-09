Warner Bros. Drops Trailer for ‘Matrix Resurrections’ [WATCH]

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Warner Bros. has dropped the official trailer for a fourth installment in the Matrix franchise, titled “The Matrix Resurrections,” which finds Keanu Reeves reprising his Neo role.

We previously reported… the upcoming “Matrix 4″ expected is in 2022, and will also feature original cast member Carrie-Anne Moss.

The original “Matrix” was released on March 31, 1999, and grossed over $460 million worldwide. It won four Academy Awards and led to the release of two sequels, “The Matrix Reloaded” and “The Matrix Revolutions,” directed by Lana Wachowski and Lilly Wachowski. Lana directed the new film.

“We could not be more excited to be re-entering ‘The Matrix’ with Lana,” said Warner Bros. Picture Group chairman Toby Emmerich. “Lana is a true visionary—a singular and original creative filmmaker—and we are thrilled that she is writing, directing and producing this new chapter in ‘The Matrix’ universe.”

Watch the trailer below.

The three previous films collectively earned more than $1.6 billion at the global box office.

“Many of the ideas Lilly and I explored 20 years ago about our reality are even more relevant now,” Lana reportedly said. “I’m very happy to have these characters back in my life and grateful for another chance to work with my brilliant friends.”

Lilly previously said that the film trilogy is about being transgender.

“That was the original intention. But the world wasn’t quite ready,” said Lilly, who underwent gender reassignment surgery, along with her brother-turned sister and Matrix co-director Lana after the films came out.

When the first “Matrix” film came out in 1999, Lilly said “The corporate world wasn’t ready,” for transgender people.