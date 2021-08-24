Hot Off The Wire: Former Manager Testifies The Reason Why R. Kelly Married Aaliyah

The R. Kelly sex abuse trial is officially underway, bringing us deeper into the sordid details of his alleged physical harm and exploitation of underage girls that were being held captive in a dehumanizing sex cult.

One detail that has also resurfaced is his illegal 1994 marriage to then-15-year-old R&B superstar Aaliyah, which one person on trial testified to knowing the true reason behind their decision to wed.

Also on Alfedas’ latest “Hot Off The Wire” report include Beyoncé and Jay-Z getting called out for featuring rare work from legendary anti-capitalist artist Jean Michel Basquiat for their new campaign with Tiffany & Co., in addition to Kanye West doing yet another listening event for his upcoming album, DONDA, this time recreating a piece of his childhood for the latest range of theatrics.

Get you dose of daily news from Alfredas with “Hot Off The Wire” on Russ Parr Morning Show below:

