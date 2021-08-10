WATCH: What You Need To Know — August 10, 2021: Democrats Budget Plan — Eviction Legal Battle — NFL Star Bridges Gap

1. Democrats Release $3.5 Trillion Budget

What You Need To Know:

As the U.S. Senate prepares to pass the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill as early as Tuesday, Democrats have released their plans for a $3.5 trillion budget.

2. Renters Urged to Seek Help Amid Legal Battle Over New Moratorium

What You Need To Know:

During a brief Monday, a federal judge who declared the earlier nationwide moratorium on evictions illegal said she is deeply skeptical of the Biden administration’s new order.

3. Coronavirus Update: Pediatricians, Teachers Push for Action as Cases Surge Among Children

What We Need To Know:

Soaring Covid-19 cases in children is causing concern among U.S. health and school officials and parents as the fall school year approaches. In a letter to the acting commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, pediatricians are urging the agency to move quickly on a Covid-19 vaccine for children under age 12.

4. NY Giants Safety Logan Ryan and Dad Start Program to Support Cops

What You Need To Know:

News of confrontations, often fatal, between police and citizens make headlines everyday. NFL standout Logan Ryan and his father have created a program to bridge the gap between cops and communities.

5. Target Hits the Bullseye with Debt-Free Degree Programs for Team Members

What You Need To Know:

In these challenging days faced by companies in hiring workers and students saddled with mountainous education loans, Target is offering the solution of “debt-free” degrees.

Also On Black America Web: