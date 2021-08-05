5 Bible Verses To Help You Let Go And Let God

Often times it’s not until we lose control that we realize who’s in control. Whether or not you’ve found yourself in this situation spiraling out of control, knowing when to “give it to God” is vital.
What does giving it to God mean?
Most might think it means giving up your dreams, aspirations and comfort, but that’s not it. Giving it to God means letting go of ego and opening up your spirit to be led by God and trusting where His path leads.
Worrying doesn’t solve anything. The only thing it does is gives you disillusioned control that hurts you more than it helps.
Surrender.
Sometimes the path of surrendering turns painful. Other times it gets lonely. On the flip-side, it’s peaceful for some who’ve already mastered the act. The benefit? Some detours lead to unexpected blessings in the end. When you let go and let God lead, you leaves room for Him to move exceedingly abundantly in your life.
God has a plan and His plan always has a greater purpose. Do you trust it? If the answer is yes, let go…
Here are 5 Bible verses to help guide you to let go and let God:
1. Proverbs 16:9 – In their hearts humans plan their course, but the Lord establishes their steps.
2. Isaiah 26:3 – You will keep in perfect peace those whose minds are steadfast, because they trust in you.
3. Romans 8:28 – And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who[a] have been called according to his purpose.
4. Ephesians 3:20 – Now to him who is able to do immeasurably more than all we ask or imagine, according to his power that is at work within us.
5. Philippians 3:13-14 – Brothers and sisters, I do not consider myself yet to have taken hold of it. But one thing I do: Forgetting what is behind and straining toward what is ahead, 14 I press on toward the goal to win the prize for which God has called me heavenward in Christ Jesus.
Psalm 46:10 tells us, “Be still, and know that I am God.” God knows what He’s doing, family!
20 Inspirational/Gospel Songs That Got Us Through 2020
1. “Better Than Good” - Todd Galberth1 of 20
2. “We Gon’ Be Alright” - Tye Tribbett2 of 20
3. “Movin’ On” - Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music3 of 20
4. “Psalms 18 (I Will Call On The Name)” - Todd Dulaney4 of 20
5. “It’s Keeps Happening” - Kierra Sheard5 of 20
6. “Changing Your Story” - Jekalyn Carr6 of 20
7. “It’s Gonna Be Alright Remix” - Titus Showers ft. Jermaine Dolly7 of 20
8. “Speak To Me” - Koryn Hawthorne8 of 20
9. “Touch From You” - Tamela Mann9 of 20
10. “Trouble Won’t Last” - Keyondra Lockett10 of 20
11. “Let It Go (Everything)” - Deitrick Haddon11 of 20
12. "Hold Me Close” - Kelontae Gavin12 of 20
13. “Release” - Ricky Dillard ft. Tiff Joy13 of 20
14. “It Belongs To Me” - Juan and Lisa Winans ft. Marvin Winans14 of 20
15. "Try Jesus" - Tobe Nwigwe ft. Jabari Johnson15 of 20
16. “Set Me Free” - Lecrae ft. YK Osiris16 of 20
17. “God of Mercy” - Brandon Camphor17 of 20
18. “Pray For Real” - Peter CottonTale ft. Chance The Rapper18 of 20
19. “I Belong Here” - Rudy Currence19 of 20
20. “All In His Plan” - PJ Morton ft. Le’Andria Johnson & Mary Mary20 of 20
