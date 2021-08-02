Fetty Wap’s Daughter Lauren Maxwell Dies at Age 4

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Tragedy has hit rapper Fetty Wap as his 4-year-old daughter Lauren Maxwell has died, according to her mother.

Turquoise Miami shared the news in an Instagram post on Saturday.

“This is my amazing, beautiful, funny, vibrant, loving, talented, smart and hardheaded princess mermaid Aquarius,” she wrote alongside a video of Lauren playing in a swimming pool. Peep the post below.

“If you see this post scrolling by with her comment or just say to yourself ‘I love you LAUREN’ because they say that souls can feel your love #rip💔,” she added.

It’s unclear what caused Lauren’s death. According to Hot 97, she was sick for a month and died in her sleep.

Multiple outlets, including Rap-Up, suggest Lauren died in late June. Her death comes nearly a year after Fetty’s younger brother died last October.

“Stop asking me am I ok…No TF I’m not Ok,” the rapper wrote at the time.

“I done lost so many n— that s— was almost starting to feel normal…but lil brother man it feel like 2017 all over again this same feeling,” Fetty Wap continued. “I know ya slogan ‘don’t cry for me slide for me’ I just don’t know what ima tell my nephew when he ask me why I ain’t make sure you was ok…”

In addition to Lauren, Fetty Wap is also the father of five other children.

