Herstory: Young M.A Denies Being Pregnant Because Duh

For all those wondering Young M.A has not been taken off the market. She has denied the pregnancy rumors that started circulating recently.

As spotted on Bossip the Brooklyn native’s name was red hot this week on the internet. A rumor alleging that she was expecting her first child hit the blogs. While she has made it abundantly clear she is a Gay woman, reports linked her to being preggers. Naturally the fake news landed on her radar prompting her to jump into The Shade Room’s comment section to shut down the cap.

“Of course, my girl is the one that’s gone be pregnant,” she wrote on Instagram. “That’s why I looked at her and mentioned her smh. Y’all bored lol, but I get it… Sell ya stories, and we workin’ on one now.” She later took to Twitter to let her fans and the masses know she was unfazed by the chatter. “I turn opinions into financial positions… I turn fake rumors into great humor,” she wrote.

The “BIG” performer was recently spotted in Atlanta with the very curvy Ayisha Diaz prompting speculation that the two were an item. Footage was captured of the two leaving a part together by Young M.A was clearly avoiding the spotlight. She would later say “BIG CAP! we just kool,” to the rumors.

Last month she revealed she was checking herself into rehab. The “Ooouuu” rapper said she was seeking professional help but did not disclose her addiction. It is unknown if she is still in the program.

was originally published on hiphopwired.com

