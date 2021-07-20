Posted On The Corner
Moneybagg Yo had the crowd rockin’ at Birthday Bash ATL 25 at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Check out the performance below…

[caption id="attachment_4168900" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Paras Griffin / Getty[/caption] Check out all the moments you may have missed at Hot 107.9's Birthday Bash 25 at Center Parc Credit Union Stadium at Georgia State University on July 17, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Moneybagg Yo At Birthday Bash ATL 25 FULL PERFORMANCE  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

