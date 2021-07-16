Melody Hunt Talks Upcoming Season Of ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’

The hit OWN series Love & Marriage: Huntsville is a very honest look at the many ways a relationship can go for a couple. Of course, adding on the fact that it follows three tech-savvy Black power couples in the affluent Huntsville, Alabama, and you’ve got yourself some much-watch television.

Russ is a fan himself, and the boss man got the opportunity to interview one of the show’s stars, Melody Hunt, for a talk that covers what to expect for the upcoming season and how she balances family life while also maintaining success in her professional career.

Although Russ credits his wife to becoming a fan of the show, it obvious wasn’t a bad binge watch in the least bit. Melody’s story in particular plays a big part in the intrigue, particularly because it’s such an open book. From the cheating to the child on the side, Hunt’s tale touched many viewers from season-to-season. While it was tough to watch at times, she credits her strength to the Man Above. “My faith, and me being spiritually grounded as I am, has definitely played a major role,” she says of being able to pull it together throughout it all, further adding that DMs from fans and mutual interaction with them is another major source of strength.

Watch the full interview with Melody Hunt of OWN’s Love & Marriage: Huntsville on The Russ Parr Show above, and check out a preview of Season 3 below:

