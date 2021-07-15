If you’re in need of a feel good song for every day of the week, Koryn Hawthorne’s latest release, “Sunday,” is it.

Follow The Willie Moore Jr. Show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

The summertime track craves Sunday inspiration for Monday – Saturday with a nostalgic music video giving off ATL, NewNew, T.I. vibes. You know, the Atlanta-based movie where we non-ATLiens learned about the infamous Cascades skating rink? Koryn took it back there, with a cameo by Jazzy Pha. And on the backend, she co-wrote “Sunday” with Kasey Sims, Anthony Wyley, Daniel Ireland and Connor J. Little.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE WILLIE MOORE SHOW LIVE

Between this new release and Hawthorne’s other work, it’s already been a summer of blessings for the singer who recently covered Sheen magazine and opened up her own Peach Cobbler Factory in her hometown of Abbeville, Louisiana.

Happy Summer, Koryn!

Sign up for our newsletter:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

Watch: Koryn Hawthorne Skates Into Summer With New Video For “Sunday” was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Black America Web: