Popular NYC Comedy Club Rejects Bill Cosby’s Stand-Up Tour

One of New York City’s most popular comedy clubs has refused to allow Bill Cosby to book the venue to make his return to stand-up comedy.

Here’s more from TMZ:

Cosby is plotting a tour on the heels of his prison release, and his camp says several promoters and comedy clubs are interested — but the famed Comedy Cellar in NYC’s Greenwich Village is definitely not.

Owner Noam Dworman tells TMZ … his venue’s not the slightest bit interested, and he doesn’t want Bill to even step foot inside his club. While the Comedy Cellar is known for allowing comics and content that make audiences super uncomfortable, it sounds like Cosby is off-limits.

It’s worth noting the club did allow Louis C.K. and Aziz Ansari on its stage in 2018 after both were accused of sexual misconduct.

Cosby’s rep, Andrew Wyatt, tells TMZ, “That’s one club owner and in the words of the King of R&B Bobby Brown, ‘it’s his prerogative to do what he wants to do.’”

Meanwhile, Wyatt was on The Domenick Nati Show recently and discussed Cosby’s sexual assault conviction being overturned. He also weighed in on controversial cases of Harvey Weinstein and R. Kelly and noted that attorneys Gloria Allred and Lisa Bloom both have an axe to grind against Black men. Hear his full comments via the clip below.

