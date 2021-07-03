Saweetie’s Freaknik Themed Birthday Party Was Everything [Photos]

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Saweetie celebrated her birthday at Goya Studios in Hollywood last night (July 2) with her day ones, celebrity friends and fans. The party was decked out with 90’s fits, classic cars and chicken and waffles fitting for the Freaknik theme. The “That Type” entertainer came laced in an all white Louis Vuitton set, Lolli pop in hand, and a beautiful, vibrant spirit eager to properly ring in her birthday. Saweetie stopped by the “blue carpet” to chat with us before the festivities really began.

The outdoor-indoor venue featured some people dressed in the theme, including myself, wearing bright bucket hats, colorful butt-length braids, 90’s cropped tops and cheeky shorts. The vibe felt ‘playerific’ with a white old school car staged at the entrance providing a photo moment for her attendees to remember forever. There was also a backdrop projected on the side of the building that urged attendees to “come and shake that ass.”

Saweetie’s dj for the night, Tizzy The Influence, set the vibes. Naturally, he played a culmination of Freaknik classics but the west coast vibes were plentiful, specifically the Bay Area classics that kept Saweetie and her crew of hometown friends up and grooving all night long.

As you walked into the space, there was a Photo Booth with physical prints to take home, a graffiti back drop that read “Saweetie’s Freaknik,” food trucks with a sweet woman passing out chicken and waffles, endless drinks, a dunk tank, and nostalgic memorabilia around the room featuring old DVDs and photos of Saweetie dressed in the theme.

There were many stars that mixed and mingled with fans throughout the night from Freddie Gibbs, Karl Kani, T.I., Tiny, Louise Chantal and more.

When Saweetie arrived to the blue carpet, we asked her what’s the most cancer thing about herself? Her response was simple, “I love my family so much.” The love was seen, heard and felt all evening. Saweetie shouted on the mic, “No bougie shit tonight. I need to see y’all dancing,” as her and her family began to function right in front of the dj booth.

When asked what song she needed to hear to “come and shake that ass” as her projected backdrop urged guests to do, Saweetie answered “100 Rounds.”

Attendees put their phones down briefly to dance with the star and it’s safe to safe Saweetie truly enjoyed her fabulous Freaknik birthday party.

See photos from the party below.

Saweetie's Freaknik Themed Birthday Party Was Everything [Photos]

