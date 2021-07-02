‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Starts Production in Atlanta: “Very Emotional Without Chad”

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — the sequel to the blockbuster Black Panther — has reportedly started production at Pinewood Studios in Atlanta.

Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige has confirmed that the original cast is coming back, with Ryan Coogler directing.

“It’s clearly very emotional without Chad,” Feige told Variety. “But everyone is also very excited to bring the world of Wakanda back to the public and back to the fans. We’re going to do it in a way that would make Chad proud.”

We reported earlier that Coogler was writing the script for the long-awaited sequel when he learned the sad news that the film’s star, Chadwick Boseman, had died.

The actor passed away last August at age 43 after a 4-year private battle with colon cancer. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Coogler said it was “difficult,” to return to the film without his leading man.

“It’s difficult. You’ve got to keep going when you lose loved ones. I know Chad wouldn’t have wanted us to stop,” he said. “He was somebody who was so about the collective. Black Panther, that was his movie. He was hired to play that role before anybody else was even thought of, before I was hired, before any of the actresses were hired. On that set, he was all about everybody else,” Coogler explained.

“Even though he was going through what he was going through, he was checking in on them, making sure they were good. If we cut his coverage, he would stick around and read lines off camera [to help other actors with their performances]. So it would be harder for me to stop. Truthfully. I’d feel him yelling at me, like, ‘What are you doing?’ So you keep going.”

During a recent interview with Sirius XM radio Michael B. Jordan, who played Killmonger in the original film, said he’s confident Coggler will do Boseman justice in the sequel.

“I honestly don’t know much at all,’ Jordan said. ‘All I know is they’re developing a script that is a reflection of a lot of circumstances and tragedy that we had to deal with this past year,” he explained.

“I know Ryan and Marvel are going to do the absolute best job at developing the story in a way that makes everybody happy and satisfied and honors Chad and moves forward with grace,” Jordan added. Hear more from him about the upcoming film via the YouTube clip above.

Meanwhile, plot details for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever remain under wraps.

The film is set to debut on July 8, 2022.

