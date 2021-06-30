N.O.R.E. And Beanie Sigel Want All The Verzuz Battle Smoke With Each Other [Video]

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Jokes are only funny for so long in Rap. It looks like after some comedic back and forth N.O.R.E. and Beanie Sigel have both agreed to a Verzuz battle.

As spotted on Complex the two east coast veterans have said that they are willing to face off live. Typically these matches are more cultural celebrations, this match up might a lot more spice. While on a Instagram Live with Benzino and QueenzFlip, Noreaga said Beanie Sigel would not be a problem for him on the Verzuz stage. While it was clear the Queens native was half joking half serious the clip soon went viral and landed on Sigel’s radar.

On Tuesday, June 27 the Drink Champs host called into The Breakfast Club to give his take on them going track for track. “If you want to compare us on paper, it’s no match,” N.O.R.E. explained. “Let me just be clear, everything I’ve said about Beanie Sigel, I’m joking about Beanie Sigel. I’m trying to be funny, but at the end of the day I want to teach him a lesson that loyalty is better than anything. A lot of people still don’t forgive Beans for dissing the god of hip-hop, let’s just be clear.”

He took things further when he shared a screenshot of a FaceTime conversation with Jay-Z and alluded that Hova favors N.O.R.E. over Beans in a battle. The Broad Street Bully jabbed back at his fellow State Property 2 castmate by using the same photo and theorizing that Jay’s expression was not a cosign but more of a “good luck with that”. “Is it me or do it look like Jay telling @therealnoreaga “You know you done f***ed up right” you said you brought the beer at ….. you know you done fu€led up right !!!!” he wrote.

Neither Swizz Beatz or Timbaland have yet confirmed that the two MC’s will face off in a future Verzuz.

