WATCH: What You Need To Know — June 28, 2021: Need For Infrastructure Bill — Eviction Moratorium Extended — 60 Year Old Exonerated

1. Derek Chauvin Sentenced — Now What? for Floyd Murder

What You Need To Know:

One year and one month after millions watched the murder of George Floyd, Derek Chauvin was sentenced Friday by Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill to 270 months or twenty-two and a half years.

2. Florida Building and DC Bridge Collapse Demonstrate Need for Infrastructure Bill

What You Need To Know:

One day before Democrats and Republicans reached a tentative agreement on the Biden administration’s signature infrastructure bill, a bridge collapsed over a Washington, DC roadway after being struck by a truck.

3. Coronavirus Update: Eviction Moratorium Extended Until July 31 for Renters and Homeowners

What We Need To Know:

Late last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced it has approved a 30-day extension to the eviction moratorium, banning the eviction of renters who have been unable to make payments more than one year after the COVID-19 pandemic began.

4. Illegally Concealed Evidence Exonerates 60-Year-Old Black Man Of 1984 Murder

WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY COY MALONE

What You Need To Know:

Curtis Crosland, a Black 60-year-old father of five and grandfather of 32, has just been released from the State Correctional Institution Phoenix in Montgomery County, AZ. Crosland was exonerated from a life sentence for the 1984 murder of South Philadelphia store owner Il Man Heo.

5. Why Sneakerhead Culture Could Be Going Vegan

What You Need To Know:

Hip hop loves to talk about their limited sneakers and “vegan” kicks could be the next big thing, creating market envy for brands and fans alike.

