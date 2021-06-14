Detroit Man Wins $30K Lottery, Buys $20K Chain, Gets it Snatched at Gas Station (Watch)

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

A man in Michigan said he won $30,000 playing the lottery, bought a $20,000 gold chain and then had it stolen at a gas station on Detroit’s west side.

WDIV’s ClickOnDetroit.com nabbed security footage from a Mobil gas station near West Warren Avenue and Grand Boulevard showing the victim, identified by the outlet as Jamal, inside the store with the alleged thieves walking into the store. Later, Jamal is seen outside the store and was robbed by the men, who grabbed the chain from Jamal as he struggled to get back into the gas station.

According to the report, the gas station owner said one of the suspects may have committed a similar robbery at the gas station a few months ago. Footage of that alleged robbery also was shown on the report.

Watch below:

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the Detroit Police Department.

