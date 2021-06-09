Rapper Pooh Shiesty Arrested For Shooting King of Diamonds Security Guard, Allegedly

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Pooh Shiesty is getting more press for his social media and legal struggle than his actual music. The Memphis rapper was arrested after he allegedly shot a club security guard.

Per TMZ, Pooh Shiesty got pinched on Tuesday afternoon (June 8) on a warrant for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Reportedly, a shooting went down at a Miami club, and it was a security guard who got shot over what’s being described as a “dispute over money.”

The further details are pure SMH f*ckery. The club where it all went down is the King of Diamonds strip club in Miami. According to the cops, the Miami-Dade PD was summoned in the wee hours of May 30, and Pooh Shiesty happened to be hosting a party that night. According to witnesses, while the rapper was being escorted out of the club, an altercation occurred over money that allegedly dropped out of Pooh’s pocket. From there, the details are sketchy, but Pooh allegedly took out a gun and fired a shot at the ground.

A security guard consequentially caught a slug to his ankle was taken to the hospital. By the time the cops arrived on the scene, Pooh had already bounced. But obviously, the long arm of the law caught up with Pooh Shiesty, and he’s been slapped with a felony charge.

Last we heard from Pooh Shiesty, Twitter investigators were trying to ascertain he actually hooked up with a trans woman. Not that there’s anything wrong with that. Last year, he was arrested for a double shooting that involved sneakers.

was originally published on hiphopwired.com

