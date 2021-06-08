Mississippi Getting First Black Female Chief Federal Judge

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

GREENVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A Black woman, for the first time, will become a chief federal judge in Mississippi.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Court officials said in a news release Monday that U.S. District Judge Debra M. Brown will become the chief judge of the state’s northern judicial district during a ceremony Friday in Greenville.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

She will receive the gavel from U.S. District Judge Sharion Aycock, who remains on the federal bench but is ending a seven-year term in the top spot in the district.

Brown was nominated to the federal bench in 2013 by then-President Barack Obama. She will be the first Black woman to serve as a chief judge in either of the state’s two federal court districts.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: