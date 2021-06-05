Lil Reese Arrested For Domestic Battery Just Two Weeks After Being Shot

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Lil Reese has once again made headlines. This time, Chicago police arrested the 28-year-old rapper for domestic battery after a dispute with his girlfriend allegedly turned physical.

According to TMZ, he was arrested May 29. In the official police report his girlfriend claimed Reese pulled her hair and struck her in the face with a closed fist. The attack caused an abrasion to her lower lip, which was visible to the responding officers.

He was released May 30 after posting a $10,000 bond.

On June 5, XXL released a statement from Reese regarding the arrest. “I got lied on by someone,” Reese said. “[Never] did hit anyone.” He claims he was a victim of false information.

His latest run-in with the law came just two weeks after he and two other men were shot in a Chicago parking lot.

On May 15, police responded to a call of shots fired around 9:53 a.m. and discovered three victims with gunshot wounds. A police spokesperson cited preliminary information stated the incident involved several people who were “all shooting at each other.”

Shortly after the incident, FOX 32 received further info from the Chicago Police Department. Their source said the crime stems from a stolen vehicle, a Dodge Durango specifically. A 55-year-old father tracked his son’s missing SUV via tracker with the GPS showing its’ location as a garage on the first block of West Grand Avenue.

The unidentified parent headed to the location in question and reportedly found Lil Reese and others inside the car while parked on the third level.

It is unclear what words were exchange but police say another individual appeared and starting shooting at the truck. They are said to have driven off but exchanged gunfire with the shooter prior to crashing. Three people suffered injuries including Reese who is in stable condition. A 20-year man was hit in the knee. A third man, 27, was listed in critical condition.

