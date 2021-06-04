You Won’t Believe How Much The Derricos’ Monthly Grocery Bill Is!

Are you a fan of TLC’s hit family reality series Doubling Down With The Derricos? We had the whole gang — ok, well, just the parents! — call in to Willie Moore Jr. Show for a brief chat about the new season and how they can even afford to take care of such a big bunch!

Follow The Willie Moore Jr. Show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

Of all the things to ask a family of 14, obviously we all wanted to know how much it costs to even feed a family of 14. Think you can guess the average price tag of The Derricos’ monthly grocery bill? “It’s about $3,500 a month,” Deon officially confirmed to WJMS, also breaking that number down even further on a weekly basis to roughly $850 – $900. “That’s just groceries,” as Karen made very clear while chiming in, also adding that diaper bills are a whole other subject.

Listen to our brief chat with the family of Doubling Down With The Derricos below, and be sure to tune into their new season over on TLC:

Sign up for our newsletter:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Black America Web: