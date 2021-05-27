Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Being the king has its perks, one of them being able to try unannounced Beats products.

LeBron James took to Instagram like he usually does to show off his pre-game drip with some tunnel fit photos. While the attention would normally go to his clothes, kicks, and for these particular photos, his grill, some eagle-eyed techies noticed Bron rocking a pair of interesting earbuds.

Rumor has it, Beats has been working on a pair of wireless earbuds, and The Verge reports the accessory named the Beats Studio Buds showed up in beta releases of iOS and tvOS. On top of that, there have been plenty of leaks regarding the buds, and now the photos of James actually sporting Beats’ latest wireless accessory, which strongly suggests the company is ready to announce them very soon.

MacRumors contributor Steve Moser gave us our best look at the Beats Studio Buds in a Twitter thread full of animations of Beats’ new buds on May 17.

The Verge is also reporting that this week, the Beats Studio Buds appeared under that name in recent FCC filings, suggesting that the product is ready to be sold in the US. The filings contained diagrams of the buds, giving us a clear look at their shape and design. Website MySmartPrice shared leaked images showing a device very similar to the designs the diagrams in the FCC filings showed while saying it “could not independently verify the authenticity of these images.”

Now, we have Bron stunting on all of us by wearing rocking them early, not a bad way to have your newest device revealed to the world. We expect an official announcement to come from Beats very soon.

Photo: Noam Galai / Getty

LeBron James Might Have Stunted On All of Us By Rocking Unannounced Beats Studio Buds was originally published on hiphopwired.com

