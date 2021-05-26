Is Porsha Williams About To Bring Back This 2000s Style Trend?

Do you remember where you were when you first saw a pair of chancletas? With mesh and square toe shoes coming back in trend, Porsha Williams took us on a trip down memory lane when she posted a photo of this throwback Max Collection slipper. If you don’t remember this flowery slide from the 2000s, then, you my friend are too young for this post.

According to Porsha’s post on social media, her mother brought baby PJ a pair. “Ayeeee!! All my Decatur girls stand up!! Y’all why my mom came in the house with these for PJ!! I guess it’s a right of passage Fo y’all remember these ??!” she captioned the photo. The nostalgic photo left fans commenting on the stye throwback.

Porsha has been in the headlines as of late. Between the scandalous BOLO incident and her new fiancé Simon Guobadia (the soon-to-be ex-husband of her co-star Falynn Guobadia). The two broke the Internet when they went public with their engagement.

Adding more gasoline to the rumor fire, Porsha recently posted Simon with the caption, “Ima stick beside him.” Then she reportedly snagged a deal for her own three-part spinoff show about her life. Season 13 may have been drab but whew, the tea will be hot with her upcoming show. Who’s tuning in?

