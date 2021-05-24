Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been almost a year since Empire star, Bryshere Gray was booked and charged for domestic violence following a standoff with a SWAT team outside his home in Phoenix, Arizona.

Now TMZ is reporting that Gray has entered a guilty plea and will have to serve some prison time as part of the plea. As part of his guilty plea to felony aggravated assault, “Hakeem Lyon” will have to serve 10 days in county jail followed by three years of probation. While on probation Gray will have to refrain from consuming any kind of illegal drugs and have to submit to drug and alcohol testing. He’s also been ordered to pay restitution and enroll in a domestic violence offender treatment program.

He also can’t possess any kinds of firearms including stun guns or tasers.

Well, all in all, 10 days in county jail isn’t that bad given the serious nature of the allegations. Last July a young woman flagged down a stranger for help and claimed that Gray had been assaulting her for hours. Authorities showed up to his Phoenix home and got into an hours-long standoff with the TV star.

We’ll just have to wait and see how this little prison stint affects his career going forward.

SEE ALSO:

‘Empire’ Actor Bryshere Gray Arrested For Allegedly Abusing His Wife, Faces Domestic Violence Charges

‘Empire’ Star Bryshere Gray’s Dog Accused of Causing $26K In Home Damage

Bryshere Gray Pleads Guilty To Domestic Violence was originally published on hiphopwired.com