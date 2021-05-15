News
HomeNews

The Remains Of MOVE Police Bombing Victims Previously Thought To Be Destroyed Are Actually Intact, Philadelphia Says

Eleven people, including five children, were killed in the 1985 bombing of MOVE headquarters in Philadelphia.

Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE

Families of victims from the decades-old deadly police bombing of a Black liberation group’s headquarters in Philadelphia experienced a whirlwind this week with reports of a new injustice from the city-sanctioned violence.

Partial human remains from the bombing against the MOVE organization discovered a few years earlier have were destroyed by a city official, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney announced on Thursday.

But in a turn of events, a city employee said they defied the order to destroy the remains. Late Friday evening it was revealed the remains thought to be destroyed by the Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley were actually still intact.

Earlier in the day, the Associated Press reported that Farley learned of the remains in 2017. According to a city statement, Farley claims to have acted without the knowledge of any other city leadership.

Instead of contacting survivors or families of the bombing victims, Farley simply destroyed the remains. Local news reported the mayor said Farley’s actions lacked empathy and demanded his resignation effective immediately.

Kenney said he only learned of the destructive action Tuesday. He informed the families of MOVE members in a private meeting before making a public statement.

MOVE Protesters Holding Placards

Protesters demand justice for the MOVE bombing on the one-year anniversary. | Source: Bettmann / Getty

On May 13, 1985, a bomb was dropped on a row house in Philadelphia, unleashing a relentless fire that eventually burned down 61 houses, killed 11 people (including five children) and injured dozens of others. The fire department stood by idly. The Philadelphia Police Department did the same. The fire raged on, swallowing up home after home until more than 200 were without shelter.

Thirty-six years after Philadelphia dropped bombs on a Black neighborhood, survivors continue to grapple with the heinous actions of local officials and law enforcement. One of two survivors of the bombing, Ramona Africa previously described trying to escape the building but being pinned down by police. 

Before the remains were discovered Friday, Kenney apologized to remaining MOVE members and their families. But some say more than an overdue apology is needed.

Ernest Owens, editor-at-large for Philadelphia magazine, challenged Kenney to put his money where his mouth is and called on the city to pay reparations.

Owens called the MOVE bombing modern Philadelphia’s “original sin.” He also noted Kenney had a change of tune from an interview a year earlier. Prior to learning of Farley’s breach of public trust, Kenney expressed no desire to apologize for anything.

Owens further challenged the city to be more transparent and agree to community demands of a new commission for an honest review of the bombing and the city’s handling since then.

Many questions still remain, including why the city held on to remains for over three decades, let alone why remains landed in the hands of the Penn Museum. As Owens pointed out, it’s past time for the city of “Brotherly Love” to atone for the inhumane brutality levied at the Africa family ever since.

 

Philadelphia Police Assault MOVE House

Source: Leif Skoogfors / Getty

This news in Philadelphia comes about a month after reports of children’s remains from the MOVE bombing used as part of a forensic anthropology course. The Guardian reported the remains of a teenage girl were a part of the anthropological collections of the University of Pennsylvania and Princeton. The remains were on display as a part of a “case study” using the events of the bombing as a backdrop.

While not shocking, the treatment of Black children and their families postmortem is disappointing. Black bodies on display for studying and examining seem like something from a bygone era where questionable medical ethics was rampant.

SEE ALSO:

11 Things You Didn’t Know About The Time Police Bombed A Philadelphia Neighborhood

16th Street Baptist Church Bomber Denied Parole

Protests Continue In Philadelphia Over Police Killing Of Walter Wallace, Jr.

Philadelphia Police's Timeline Of Terror: From Walter Wallace to Starbucks to MOVE, And More

17 photos Launch gallery

Philadelphia Police's Timeline Of Terror: From Walter Wallace to Starbucks to MOVE, And More

Continue reading Philadelphia Police’s Timeline Of Terror: From Walter Wallace to Starbucks to MOVE, And More

Philadelphia Police's Timeline Of Terror: From Walter Wallace to Starbucks to MOVE, And More

[caption id="attachment_4040939" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Mark Makela / Getty[/caption] Tension with police in Philadelphia has been at a boiling point since two of its officers shot a Black man in a preventable killing captured on video earlier this week. It was the latest installment in a veritable timeline of terror perpetrated by the Philadelphia Police Department, which has a substantial history of brutality, corruption and overall malfeasance. Walter Wallace Jr. was reportedly suffering from a mental health episode when police responded with lethal force instead of trying to make sure the 20-year-old father got the help he needed on that fateful Monday afternoon. The Philadelphia Inquirer later reported that the police were well aware that Wallace suffered from mental illness since officers had been called to his home multiple times, including two different times on Monday before the third time resulted in the controversial shooting death that critics say was easily preventable. Video footage of the shooting showed that Wallace, who had a knife in his hand when he was shot, did not appear to be close enough to the officers to pose a mortal threat when they fired at least 12 shots at him. https://twitter.com/common/status/1321062310430052352?s=20 As if that wasn't ba enough, coverage of the fallout and subsequent citywide protests revealed Wednesday that a group of Philadelphia police officers encountered an SUV in the hours after Wallace was shot in an instance of suspected police brutality. [caption id="attachment_4040938" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: The Washington Post / Getty[/caption] "Baton-wielding officers swarming the vehicle, smashing its windows, yanking its driver and a passenger from the car, throwing them to the ground, and then pulling a toddler from the backseat," the Philadelphia Inquirer reported Wednesday about the incident that was also recorded on video by a bystander. It was only after the report was published that the Philadelphia Police Department announced it was launching an investigation into the incident with the SUV. However, the department stopped short of providing missing context for the police violence that put a toddler's life in jeopardy. According to the Inquirer, cops refused to say "what prompted the attack on the vehicle, the identity of the driver, if charges were filed, and what happened to the child." While the above two instances of Philadelphia police terror are recent and seemingly not connected to one another, they are far from isolated incidents and fall right in one with what has seemingly become a tradition on the City of Brotherly Love's police force. And it's not just brutality and corruption, either, as racial profiling has proven all but impossible to stop in Philadelphia, too. [caption id="attachment_4040937" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: The Washington Post / Getty[/caption] To be sure, there are "bad apples" everywhere, as the news cycle during this unfortunate calendar year has repeatedly confirmed. But the killing of Wallace has further exposed the Philadelphia Police Department as seemingly being on a brutal and corrupt par with the notorious likes of the departments in New York City and Los Angeles despite the ongoing calls for police reform amid nationwide protests against brutality and racism. Keep reading to find a reverse chronological ordered timeline of terror launched by officers working for the Philadelphia Police Department.

The Remains Of MOVE Police Bombing Victims Previously Thought To Be Destroyed Are Actually Intact, Philadelphia Says  was originally published on newsone.com

More From BlackAmericaWeb
Trending
Photos
Close