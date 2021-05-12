The 2021 class for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has officially been announced and while there are many well-deserving artists you won’t be too familiar with on the list (no shots), there are a few whose music probably gets burn to this day.

According to The New York Times, music icons such as Jay-Z, Tina Turner, and LL Cool J, lead the inductees to be enshrined into the walls of the museum in Cleveland, OH. While we expected Jay and Tina to get the votes to make it into the hall, this would mark LL Cool J’s sixth nomination and he once again missed the votes to be immortalized. However, he gets inducted thanks to a music excellence award granted to artists “whose originality and influence creating music have had a dramatic impact on music.”

Uncle L has definitely had an impact on the culture and no award out there can really capture what he’s meant to Hip-Hop culture. Just sayin.’

Unfortunately the more than 1,000 journalists, artists and industry heads decided against including other culture icons such as Chaka Khan and Mary J. Blige because, well, we don’t know.

Still a little progress was made this year as far as gender goes as seven of the 15 inductees are women. In previous years the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has been called out for not including enough women.

“In past years, when women have been inducted, they have been far outnumbered by men. In 2019, for example, Stevie Nicks and Janet Jackson may have stood triumphant, but their earnest speeches — Jackson: “Please induct more women” — did not seem to last as long as it took to name every male bass player of the rock bands that joined alongside them.”

The 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony is set to go down on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 8 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio and will air on HBO and HBO Max at a later date.

Jay-Z & Tina Turner Lead Inductees To 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame was originally published on hiphopwired.com

