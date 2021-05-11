Chris Rock Reflects On His Learning Disorder Diagnosis: “It Was Always Something A Little Off”

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Managing your mental health and wellness is a lifelong journey that at any age can help improve your life– just ask Chris Rock. In recent months, the comedian was diagnosed with a learning disorder as an adult, which has helped him realize many things about his past relationships.

In an interview with Extra reported by MadameNoire, Rock discussed how he’s been managing during the pandemic and sharing his thoughts about places starting to reopen across the country.

“I’m doing well… I lost a lot of people, man… The ones that are here are doing well… You gotta appreciate what you have.”

He also opened up about his diagnosis of a nonverbal learning disorder and how it has impacted his personal relationships.

“A friend of mine told me I may have Asperger’s… so I got it checked. It turned out I had something that was a lot like Asperger’s. I have a hard time with… nonverbal cues… My relationships — even with my family, women I dated — it was always something a little off.”

He continued, “Being diagnosed with it has put me in a position [where] I have doctors, I got certain medicines and stuff that help me deal with it… Everything is easier once you’re diagnosed.”

The 55-year-old Spiral star also talked about his extensive therapy sessions and how it has helped him become a better person.

“We live in this world where everybody wants to be so self-made. And I did this by myself. And what happens is we shut ourselves off to people, we don’t ask for help for a lot of things we need help for… I do two therapists and I do a group… telling people my problems but also hearing other people’s problems and realizing you’re not alone… And if you can talk to people… everything will be better.”

Last October, Rock explained more about his nonverbal learning disorder in a cover story for The Hollywood Reporter. The condition has made it challenging to interpret nonverbal signals in social situations but may explain why he has done well in his career.

“And all I understand are the words,” referencing his understanding of things in a very literal form, which has subsequently been extremely helpful in his comedy career. “By the way, all of those things are really great for writing jokes — they’re just not great for one-on-one relationships.”

Not understanding he had a condition, the “Fargo” star admitted to brushing off criticism from others and processing it as an occupational hazard. He now reflects on those moments and sees things differently.

“I’d always just chalked it up to being famous,” he said. “Any time someone would respond to me in a negative way, I’d think, ‘Whatever, they’re responding to something that has to do with who they think I am.’ Now, I’m realizing it was me. A lot of it was me.”

Chris Rock Reflects On His Learning Disorder Diagnosis: “It Was Always Something A Little Off” was originally published on hiphopwired.com