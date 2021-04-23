Black Rob’s Former Manager Puts Diddy On Blast For Not Moving Faster

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Even though Diddy has offered to help with Black Rob’s funeral arrangements he is still being criticized. Rob’s former manager has called out the mogul for dragging his feet.

As spotted on HipHopDX the Bad Boy Entertainment founder’s loyalty has come into question yet again this week. In an exclusive interview with Murder Master Music Show Kal Dawson made it clear that Puff’s help came too little and way too late. “Through somebody else that was affiliated with Rob, Diddy reached out and was gonna do something for Rob, this is when the video first went up when he was in the hospital,” he revealed around the 4:15 minute mark. “People dragging their feet and nothing got done. So now you gonna pay for his funeral, he dead and gone now! Everybody wanna do something for you when you are dead and gone!”

The executive would go on to reveal that it was him who filmed the video of the “Whoa” rapper in the hospital as an attempt to call attention to his failing health. “I’m the one that was in the hospital and put him on video and it went viral,” he says. “I did that I was there with him. A lot of people that could’ve helped didn’t help. That’s why I put the video up to show them that everybody wanna keep sh*t hush-hush, but he is not getting no help” he said.

In the midst of the tragic loss former Bad Boy signee Mark Curry revealed to Rolling Stone that Combs did speak to Rob prior to passing and they patched up any issues they may have had. “Before Rob passed, he said, ‘One thing I was going to do before I leave this earth is make sure we all speak to each other again.’ It’s always great to see when people are growing and learning to forgive” Curry said.

You can hear Dawson’s interview below.

