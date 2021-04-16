Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion might be spoken for, but damnit can’t no one keep us from daydreaming of wifing up the thick as molasses Houston rapper.

Knowing that men (and women) across the globe can’t get enough of her curvy physical degree, Megan The Stallion continues to show us what we can’t have as she flaunts all her assets in her new visuals to the Lil Durk assisted “Movie.” Once again finds herself in a scantily clad outfit that most women would shy away from while in a strip club where it rains cash on some pretty talented pole working women.

Real talk, there was enough booty in this video to wear out the most thorough of couches.

Naturally Lil Durk just does him in the club, but we’re all here to see Megan smackin’ booty and pouring drinks down the throats of the twerkin’ talent. Pardison Fontaine is a lucky man. That is all.

Check out the Megan Thee Stallion getting freaky with it below and let us know your thoughts on her latest video.

Peep Megan The Stallion's Lil Durk Assisted Video For "Movie"

