Virginia Cop Fired After Pepper-Spraying Black Army Lieutenant During Violent Traffic Stop

One of officers shown during a violent traffic stop involving a Black army medic was fired on Sunday, a day after the Dec. 2020 incident went viral on social media.
The firing follows a directive by Virginia Governor Ralph Northam to open an investigation into the incident.
“The incident in Windsor is disturbing and angered me – and I am directing the Virginia State Police to conduct an independent investigation,” Northam said in a statement.
Northam went on to say he would reach out to meet Lieutenant Caron Nazario, the afro-Latino army medic who was pepper sprayed and forcefully taken to the ground after officers pointed their guns at him through his SUV window.
Journalist Soledad O’Brien pointed to the fact that direct action was only taken after the video made its rounds on social media.
Nazario filed a lawsuit against Windsor officers Joe Gutierrez and Daniel Crocker this month claiming that his constitutional rights were violated when he was stopped over a traffic violation. While both Gutierrez and Crocker were captured in separate body camera and cell phone video, Gutierrez, the more visibly aggressive officer during the encounter, was terminated by the Windsor Police Department.
Nazario was stopped by Officer Joe Crocker on Dec. 5, 2020 in Windsor, Virginia, where police claim he was driving with darkly tinted windows and no rear license plate. Nazario claimed he recently purchased the vehicle and was on his way home after completing a shift at the base.
In his report Crocker said Nazario attempted to elude police by not initially pulling over, to which Nazario counters, claiming he was looking for a safer area before he eventually stopped at a local gas station. Officer Gutierrez joined Crocker after driving by the scene while on duty.
Video footage shows the confrontation, which turned violent after Nazario calmly asked the officers why he was being pulled over. In the footage Gutierrez and Crocker are shown shouting conflicting directions at Nazario, until he’s eventually pepper sprayed while they aim their guns and forcefully remove him from the car.
In a statement obtained by the Associated Press on Sunday, the Windsor authorities announced they would open an internal investigation over the use of excessive force by Gutierrez, and confirmed his firing.
“The Town of Windsor prides itself in its small-town charm and the community-wide respect of its Police Department,” the statement said. “Due to this, we are saddened for events like this to cast our community in a negative light. Rather than deflect criticism, we have addressed these matters with our personnel administratively, we are reaching out to community stakeholders to engage in dialogue, and commit ourselves to additional discussions in the future.”
SEE ALSO:
‘Why Am I Being Treated Like This?’: Virginia Police Draw Guns, Pepper Spray Black Lieutenant During Traffic Stop
Police Chief Says Cop Mistakenly Shot Daunte Wright
Family Of Nigel Shelby, Alabama Teen Who Died By Suicide After Anti-Gay Bullying, To File Lawsuit
Justice For George Floyd: Key Takeaways From The Derek Chauvin Murder Trial
Justice For George Floyd: Key Takeaways From The Derek Chauvin Murder Trial
1. April 121 of 47
2. April 122 of 47
3. April 123 of 47
4. April 94 of 47
5. April 95 of 47
6. April 86 of 47
7. April 87 of 47
8. April 78 of 47
9. April 69 of 47
10. April 510 of 47
11. April 511 of 47
12. April 112 of 47
13. April 113 of 47
14. March 3114 of 47
15. March 3115 of 47
16. March 3016 of 47
17. March 3017 of 47
18. March 2918 of 47
19. March 2919 of 47
20. March 2920 of 47
21. March 2921 of 47
22. March 28Source:Getty 22 of 47
23. March 28Source:Getty 23 of 47
24. March 28Source:Getty 24 of 47
25. March 28Source:Getty 25 of 47
26. March 25Source:Getty 26 of 47
27. March 22 - all jurors selected27 of 47
28. March 1928 of 47
29. March 1729 of 47
30. March 1530 of 47
31. March 1131 of 47
32. March 8Source:Getty 32 of 47
33. March 8Source:Getty 33 of 47
34. March 8Source:Getty 34 of 47
35. March 8Source:Getty 35 of 47
36. March 7Source:Getty 36 of 47
37. March 7Source:Getty 37 of 47
38. March 7Source:Getty 38 of 47
39. March 7Source:Getty 39 of 47
40. March 7Source:Getty 40 of 47
41. March 7Source:Getty 41 of 47
42. March 7Source:Getty 42 of 47
43. March 6Source:Getty 43 of 47
44. March 6Source:Getty 44 of 47
45. March 6Source:Getty 45 of 47
46. March 6Source:Getty 46 of 47
47. March 3Source:Getty 47 of 47
Virginia Cop Fired After Pepper-Spraying Black Army Lieutenant During Violent Traffic Stop was originally published on newsone.com