Protests Erupt In Minnesota After Police Fatally Shoot 20-Year-Old Black Man Over Alleged Air Freshener Violation

Demonstrators gathered in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, on Sunday leading into Monday morning after the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man who was also a young father.
Community members, outraged at the incessant killings of Black people in America at the hands of police, called for justice and accountability.
Wright’s shooting comes at the height of tension over the Derek Chauvin murder trial, the suspected killer of George Floyd, which took place less than 15 miles away.
A large group of demonstrators gathered in front of the Brooklyn Center Police Department, where they were met with rubber bullets and tear gas, according to KARE.
A 6 a.m. curfew was enforced by Mayor Mike Elliott after the police department sustained damage, including shattered windows and the front door being struck by gunfire. In addition, the state mobilized the National Guard in an effort to control the demonstrators, which ultimately evokes more anger and frustration.
Daunte’s mother Katie Wright told reporters that she received a call from her son on Sunday afternoon, stating that he was pulled over by officers for having air fresheners in his rear-view mirror, which constitutes as a traffic violation in the state. After asking her son to hand the officer’s the phone so that she could provide them with insurance details, she said she heard an officer say, “Daunte, don’t run.”
“A minute later I called, and his girlfriend answered, which was the passenger in the car, and said that he’d been shot,” she said, visibly emotional.
Police released a statement claiming that Wright was pulled over before 2 p.m. on Sunday for a traffic violation. After running his information, officers discovered Wright had an outstanding arrest warrant. When they attempted to detain him, he got back into his car. An officer then fired at Wright and the vehicle traveled for several blocks until it struck another car.
Wright died at the scene.
The Minnesota Branch of the American Civil Liberties Union asked for an “immediate, transparent and independent investigation by an outside agency,” and also demanded the release of any body cam or surveillance footage held by the Brooklyn Center Police Department.
Police have not yet released the name of the officer who shot Wright and the case is being independently investigated by the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
“We just want people to know Daunte was a good kid,” the family said in a statement. “He loved being a father to Daunte Jr.”
“Daunte had a smile to make anyone’s heart melt. He was definitely a jokester, he loved to joke with people, especially his brothers and sisters,” the family added. “He did not deserve this.”
SEE ALSO:
Justin Fairfax’s Problematic Comparison To Emmett Till, George Floyd Doesn’t Fly
The Receipts: Medical Expert Says George Floyd Died From Low Oxygen Levels, Not Fentanyl
Justice For George Floyd: Key Takeaways From The Derek Chauvin Murder Trial
Justice For George Floyd: Key Takeaways From The Derek Chauvin Murder Trial
1. April 121 of 47
2. April 122 of 47
3. April 123 of 47
4. April 94 of 47
5. April 95 of 47
6. April 86 of 47
7. April 87 of 47
8. April 78 of 47
9. April 69 of 47
10. April 510 of 47
11. April 511 of 47
12. April 112 of 47
13. April 113 of 47
14. March 3114 of 47
15. March 3115 of 47
16. March 3016 of 47
17. March 3017 of 47
18. March 2918 of 47
19. March 2919 of 47
20. March 2920 of 47
21. March 2921 of 47
22. March 28Source:Getty 22 of 47
23. March 28Source:Getty 23 of 47
24. March 28Source:Getty 24 of 47
25. March 28Source:Getty 25 of 47
26. March 25Source:Getty 26 of 47
27. March 22 - all jurors selected27 of 47
28. March 1928 of 47
29. March 1729 of 47
30. March 1530 of 47
31. March 1131 of 47
32. March 8Source:Getty 32 of 47
33. March 8Source:Getty 33 of 47
34. March 8Source:Getty 34 of 47
35. March 8Source:Getty 35 of 47
36. March 7Source:Getty 36 of 47
37. March 7Source:Getty 37 of 47
38. March 7Source:Getty 38 of 47
39. March 7Source:Getty 39 of 47
40. March 7Source:Getty 40 of 47
41. March 7Source:Getty 41 of 47
42. March 7Source:Getty 42 of 47
43. March 6Source:Getty 43 of 47
44. March 6Source:Getty 44 of 47
45. March 6Source:Getty 45 of 47
46. March 6Source:Getty 46 of 47
47. March 3Source:Getty 47 of 47
Protests Erupt In Minnesota After Police Fatally Shoot 20-Year-Old Black Man Over Alleged Air Freshener Violation was originally published on newsone.com