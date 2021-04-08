YG & K-Swiss To Collaborate For New Compton Country Club Campaign

“K-Swiss is part of the LA culture,” said YG in a statement. “If you grew up in the city and were born in the 80’s and 90’s, you know about K-Swiss. It’s a staple of the culture.”

K-Swiss President Barney Waters concurs with YG’s sentiments, adding, “The people who embody this now are today’s entrepreneurial youth, taking matters into their own hands and creating their own success. This is the modern concept of a country club but done our way and open to everyone.”

The new campaign will be produced by Baron Davis’ production company, SLiC Studios, with YG as the Creative Director. Featured alongside YG in the campaign are his own 4Hunnid label artists Day Sulan, d3szn, Mitch and Tay2xs.

The familiar K-Swiss Classic LX features the signature 5-stripes, a 3-piece toe, and D-rings, and retails for $49.99.

The new YG/K-Swiss collaboration will be releasing on Foot Locker, Footaction, and Champs stores throughout 2021 and will feature more YG-designed kicks.