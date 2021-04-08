We’re about a quarter into 2021 and yes, the Dr. Dre divorce saga is still going strong.

After all sorts of requests, demands, and abuse allegations, TMZ is now reporting that The Chronic artist is refuting his ex-wife’s claims that he physically abused her and insists she’s making it up as part of her strategy to get the prenup voided. In documents filed by the iconic producer, Dre claims that Nicole Young’s allegations are false and making the divorce that much harder on him.

In the docs, obtained by TMZ, Dr. Dre also accuses Nicole of bringing up abuse claims to squeeze money out of him. He says she didn’t even raise the allegations until after she filed for divorce and realized the prenup prevented her from staking claim to half his wealth.

Not to bring up old ish, but given Dre’s history with Dee Barnes, this could very well hurt him in the court of public opinion. Still, Dre calls the allegations “appalling” and denies any claims of abuse and disputes her allegation that he “forced” her to sign a prenup before getting married.

It seems like this divorce is still a long way from being settled and given everything that’s been thrown out there during its proceedings, we figure these two may never have any kind of cordial relationship again.

Nevertheless, Dr. Dre has still been putting in work in the studio. He was last seen in the lab linking up with Ronald Isley just before the legend’s stop on Verzuz this past weekend.

Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Dr. Dre Disputes Claims He Abused Ex-Wife, Says It’s A Money Grab was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Black America Web: