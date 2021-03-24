We welcomed back Dr. Sabrina Jackson to the Get Up Church for Healthy Ever After. She gave us an acronym for the word glory to stop negative thinking aka “stinking thinking.”

DON’T MISS…

Healthy Ever After: Healthy Comfort Foods [EXCLUSIVE]

Healthy Ever After: The Secret To Reading Labels On Food [EXCLUSIVE]

Healthy Ever After: Everything You Need To Know About COVID-19 Tests [EXCLUSIVE]

Healthy Ever After: How To Stop Negative Thinking was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Black America Web: