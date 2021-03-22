From Scrubs To Six Figures: Nurse Meisha Amia Discusses How She Turned Her Passion Into Profit

Traveling nurse Meisha Amia not only turned her passion in to profit, but she’s helping other nurses and like-minded women do the same.

In our interview up top, Meisha Amia describes where her passion for nursing derived from, how her Chicks With Cheques organization supports business women, how her book The Bedside Boss – From Scrubs to Six Figures helps nurses to be self-sufficient and what she does to pour into herself after giving so much of herself to others daily.

DON’T MISS…

Man Uses His Savings To Buy Gas For Nurses Fighting Coronavirus Outbreak

Georgia Nurse Quits Her Job After Being Assigned To The ‘Corona Floor’

Nurse Fired After Calling Black Lives Matter A ‘Political Trick’ Meant To ‘Terrorize’

Also On Black America Web: