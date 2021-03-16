Posted On The Corner
HomePosted On The Corner

Stimulus Check Argument Leads To Quadruple Murder

Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE
US-SHOOTING-CHARLESTON

Source: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Getty

Three adults and one child were killed there Saturday night. A 6-month-old taken from the scene was found safe, and a 25-year-old man wanted in connection with the killings was found Sunday afternoon in the attic of an east-side home.

Also On Black America Web:
The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts
5 photos
More From BlackAmericaWeb
Close