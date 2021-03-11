Kenya Moore Says This RHOA Newbie Needs A Peach Next Season — And It’s Not Her New Bestie…

Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta has served up a great number of new additions to the show’s cast. While viewers have watched Kenya Moore’s relationships with newbies Drew Sidora and LaToya Ali go back and forth — there’s another new cast member we’ve met this season that surprisingly, Kenya likes best.

If you recall, in the show’s last episode, Drew and Kenya went head to head as they were sat down for what ended up being a short-lived, chaotic, and argumentive dinner together. With the two never seeing each other’s point of view on the show thus far, it seems as though both stars were left feeling disappointed when they met each other in real life.

Initially, things seemed to go in the completely opposite direction when it came to Kenya and LaToya. The duo quickly became super close when the Canadian YouTube star joined the cast as a friend of the show — but between sending nudes and their upfront flirting — fans wondered if there was something more than just a friendship bubbling up between Kenya and her new pal. Regardless, all the love hasn’t seemed to last.

In the episodes following #Stippergate, Kenya hasn’t seemed to be too happy with LaToya since the Youtube star ended up making out with Porsha Williams. Additionally, the Gone With The Wind Fabulous diva also didn’t seem to like the fact that LaToya wasn’t cool with all the interrogations Kenya was spearheading against the other women about what went down with B.O.L.O The Entertainer.

All that being said, on the latest episode of Kandi Burruss’ Speak On It Youtube series, Kenya shared how her initial feelings after meeting LaToya differed from her feelings on the often forgotten about third RHOA season 13 newbie — Falynn Guobadia.

“[When] LaToya came in she was a super cute burst of energy,” Kenya told Kandi and Don Juan. Speak on how easy it was to connect with the YouTube star initially, she continued to describe LaToya by saying, “Very just bubbly and free-spirited and like a little firecracker from the first time that she set foot on the set with me. So I was like, ‘I like her.’ And then she was talking about her husband and the divorce and I was like ‘There’s something we have in common.’ We just hit it off.”

Kenya Moore Says This RHOA Newbie Needs A Peach Next Season — And It’s Not Her New Bestie… was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com