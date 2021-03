Russ Parr gets candid with Columbus Short on his falls in the industry, the drama with Britney Spears, and details of his new book ‘Short Stories: The Autobiography of Columbus Short’.

Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Black America Web: