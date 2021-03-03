It’s a beautiful thing when you can love together, create together and love to create together. Israel & Adrienne Houghton have been doing just that and this week they called in with new music off Israel Houghton & New Breed’s new album, Feels Like Home. Press play up top to hear about the new music and how deep their love for God, each other and their art runs.
Feels Like Home: Israel & Adrienne Houghton Share Story Of How Their Supportive Marriage Encouraged Israel's Album was originally published on getuperica.com
