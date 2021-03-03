Willie Moore Jr Show
HomeWillie Moore Jr ShowWillie Moore Jr. Show Trending

Feels Like Home: Israel & Adrienne Houghton Share Story Of How Their Supportive Marriage Encouraged Israel’s Album

It’s a beautiful thing when you can love together, create together and love to create together. Israel & Adrienne Houghton have been doing just that and this week they called in with new music off Israel Houghton & New Breed’s new album, Feels Like Home. Press play up top to hear about the new music and how deep their love for God, each other and their art runs.

READ MORE STORIES:

Feels Like Home: Israel & Adrienne Houghton Share Story Of How Their Supportive Marriage Encouraged Israel’s Album  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Black America Web:
The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts
10 photos
More From BlackAmericaWeb
Photos
Close