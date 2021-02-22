WATCH: What You Need To Know — February 22, 2021: Florida Voter Restrictions — Politicians Feeling the Heat — CVS Commits to Fight

1. Sunshine State Governor Aims to Shade Voters and Their Rights

What You Need To Know:

One day after the 2020 presidential election, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis tweeted his congratulations to state election officials, calling Florida a model for the rest of the nation to follow.

2. Politicians Feeling the Heat

What You Need To Know:

Two politicians with higher political ambitions are under fire. Texas Senator Ted Cruz tried to defend taking a family trip to Mexico amid a winter storm that left millions in his state without power and water and scores of deaths.

3. Coronavirus Update: CVS Commits to Fight Racial Disparities in Vaccine Distribution

What You Need To Know:

As racial disparities continue in vaccine distribution, CVS Health has announced a comprehensive initiative to increase access to COVID-19 shots in Black and Hispanic communities.

4. Oldest Juvenile Lifer Released After 68 Years In Prison

What You Need To Know:

Believed to be the oldest and longest serving juvenile lifer in the U.S., Joe Ligon, who is Black, was released after nearly 70 years in prison.

5. Treasury Department Finally Bringing Harriet Tubman’s $20 Bill To Life

What You Need To Know:

The Biden Administration announced its plan to return to an Obama-era initiative to put Harriet Tubman’s face on the U.S. $20 bill.

