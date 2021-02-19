Tami Roman Cries When Speaking On The Damage Done To Her Texas Home

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

As freezing temperatures continue to sweep across the country, Tami Roman recently shared her emotional plight as one of the millions of Texas residents affected by the recently deadly snowstorm. Through a series of now-deleted Instagram posts, Roman, a homeowner in Houston, said that in addition to being grateful for all those who have made an effort to help her and her family during this time, she also wanted to encourage others to hold onto hope.

“I’m sitting in my trailer, just trying to keep it together ’cause I know I gotta go and perform today like everything is okay,” the star said through tears. “Everything I’ve worked so hard for to give my children just ripped away in an instant. And I know everybody is going through something but I just wanted to offer prayers up to you and your situation. Sending love and light your way.”

After thanking some of the friends and family who have offered support to her and her two daughters during this troubling time, Roman had an optimistic message to share to all those who have also been experiencing hardship. The former Basketball Wives star said, “Everybody just be strong. Know that God makes no mistakes. And whatever you’re going through, ‘It’s a reason for the season.’ Just keep your head up. Continue to stay in prayer and know that on the other side — per usual — things will be greater.”

Being considered a snowstorm of Arctic proportions, the weather impacting many Americans in recent days has brought much of the country to a standstill, with Texas being one of the places that have been hit the worst. As more information from the state has spread, experts believe that even though the winter storm has been brutal, the infrastructures in place such as the state’s power grid and plumbing systems have really let Texans down. Just as with Roman, many have been displaced from their homes due to damage, a lack of heating and hot water, and so many Texans are still without power as the death toll in the state continues to rise.

To help those currently in need, click here for a list of places you can donate to.

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

RELATED NEWS:

Black Tony’s Street Is Experiencing A Snow Storm [WATCH]

Deep Freeze: Devastating Photos Of The Unprecedented Winter Storm In Texas

Houston Police Confirm Ted Cruz Fled To Mexico While Texans Suffer In Freezing Conditions

Tami Roman Cries When Speaking On The Damage Done To Her Texas Home was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Black America Web: