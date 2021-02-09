Former NFL head coach Marty Schottenheimer died Monday at 77 years old after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s.
Scott Fowler sports columnist for the Charlotte Observer shared a statement from his family.
RIP to Marty Schottenheimer and prayers to his family. Schottenheimer died Monday at age 77; he was a longtime resident of Charlotte and a legendary NFL coach. From his family: pic.twitter.com/VZqtKjmNnT
— Scott Fowler (@scott_fowler) February 9, 2021
Just last week Schottenheimer family announced he was being moved to a hospice facility near his home in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Schottenheimer was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2014.
Schottenheimer professional career boasted a 205-139-1 career record, head coaching for 21 seasons, 13 of those seasons his teams made it to the post season, three AFC Championship Games, two with the Cleveland Browns and one with the Chiefs.
He also served coaching stints with Washington and the Chargers before retiring in 2006.
Legendary NFL Coach Marty Schottenheimer Passes Away was originally published on wzakcleveland.com