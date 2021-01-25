More Than Music: Jim Jones Says The Diplomats Inspired Lil Wayne’s Fashion Style

Chances are you going to learn something new when Jim Jones is being interview. CAPO Status is now claiming his crew contributed to Lil Wayne’s drip.

As spotted on Hot New Hip Hop the Harlem native recently caught up with Tuma Basa, Director of Black Music & Culture at YouTube, as the newest installment in the #Hack3d interview series for HipHopDX. He discussed a variety of topics including his influence on the Hip-Hop game. Co-host Marisa Mendez posed a question to Weezy being one of the talents who soaked up their style like a sponge and Jim detailed that it was a natural result of their time together.

“Well Wayne spent the whole summer with us,” he opened. “We spent the whole summer with Juelz pretty much. He just adapted all the styles. He pretty much knew what he was doing. He knew what he needed and sh*t like that to persevere in this game. And that was to be able to get an identity shift and shit like that. That’s what he did and shit like that. You dig.”

Jim continued, “Most people that hang around us end up moving in one accord and sh*t like that, which is not a bad thing. If I was around some n***as like us, I would try to move like that too. These n***as looking kind of smooth, they fly, they gangsters. So shouts out to Wayne, shouts out to the whole Cash Money and sh*t like that.”

You can view the exchange below.

