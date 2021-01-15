Dr. Dre’s Wife Alleges Years of Abuse, “He Put A Gun To My Head Twice”

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Dr. Dre’s estranged wife may have recently had a win in court, but it appears she’s not finished telling her side of what happened during their 25-year marriage that led to the couple heading towards divorce.

According to The Daily Mail, new court documents state that Nicole Young has accused her estranged husband of holding a gun to her head, punching her in the face, and lifting her off of the ground by her neck.

“Andre has verbally and emotionally decimated my personhood to the extent that I currently suffer from post-traumatic stress syndrome,” she said in the court documents.

Five months after filing for divorce, Nicole is siding with a list of women have previously accused the Hip-Hop legend of domestic abuse, including veteran journalist Dee Barnes and Dre’s ex-girlfriend singer Michel’le, after court records reveal that the super producer allegedly “held a gun to her head, twice,” in addition to punching her in the face and “kicking down the door” while she “hid from his rage.”

“His long-term abuse must be a factor that the court takes into account in awarding support and fees, Young said according to docs. “I have also offered extensive and painful testimony about Andre’s relentless campaign of abuse and control over me for more than half of my life,” she says. “It is misleading, revolting and insulting for Andre to suggest that I have not been abused because, as a victim of relentless abuse and isolation, I did not create and maintain a contemporaneous record of abuse inflicted on me.”

Nicole also notes in the court documents that while abuse did occur throughout their marriage, the police were never called because she “feared her husband,” but Young also adds that during proceedings, Dr. Dre omitted “the fact that the police were called” in September 1995, before their marriage, when he allegedly “slammed [her] up against a wall and lifting [her] off the floor by [her] neck.”

“I have explained in excruciating and painful detail the abuse that Andre has perpetrated against me over our more than 25 year-relationship,” she said. “Andre conspicuously omits the fact that the police were called in approximately September 1995, shortly before our marriage, after he slammed me up against a wall and lifted me off the floor by my neck. During our marriage, I considered calling the police several times but, as I fell deeper into the abusive relationship, my fear of Andre outweighed any confidence I had that the police could help me.”

Nicole’s allegations come just one week after The Chronic rapper/producer agreed to pay his estranged wife $2million in spousal support. According to published reports, Dr. Dre will continue to cover Nicole’s living expenses at her Malibu home, as well as her mother’s Pacific Palisades house for the next several months. However, following a judge’s ruling in October, he will not be responsible for covering $5 million in legal fees or the hiring of a new personal security detail.

While Dr. Dre, who is still in ICU recovering from his recent aneurysm, has yet to respond to his estranged wife’s allegations. However, earlier during proceedings he did state that her claims of abuse were false stating,”At no time did I abuse Nicole or threaten her physical safety.”

