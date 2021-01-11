R. Kelly Shares “Shut Up” Song From Jail For His Birthday

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Robert Kelly is hanging on to his self-proclaimed title of being King of R&B; even from prison. He has rereleased a tune for 2021.

As spotted on Page Six, the Chicago native celebrated his 54th birthday in the best way he could considering he is behind bars. On Friday, January 8 he posted a song called “Shut Up” to his social media channels. The 2014 track reminds his haters, doubters and naysayers to mind their business when it comes to laundry list of accusations that he defiled several underaged women.

“After 22 years of a blessed career/ Had me lying in my hospital bed crying mad tears/ But just as I have many people hatingme, Had so many people loving me/ And let’s not forget the hood around the world covering me/ And to everybody that be calling me, Telling what they’ve been sayin about me/ Bringing me all of this negative sh*t, ya’ll the ones I ain’t f**king with” he sang. The chorus is where the spice comes: “Can I get a witness for all of this, When people all up in your business, tell em shut up, tell em shut up, tell em shut up! I’m talking to you!”

The post features a photo of the “I Believe I Can Fly” crooner holding several championship belts with an accompanying declaring, “Thank you God, for My Life!”

[Editor’s Note: We’re not sharing the song.]

His sex trafficking case is set to commence in April.

