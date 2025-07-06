Listen Live
Entertainment

Stevie Wonder's MLK Holiday Journey To Be A Documentary

Stevie Wonder’s MLK Holiday Journey To Be A Documentary

A documentary covering Stevie Wonder’s work to make Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday a holiday is now in production.

Published on July 6, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

BET Awards 2025 - Show
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

The story behind how the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. became a federal holiday with the help of legendary musician Stevie Wonder will now be the subject of a documentary. The multiple Grammy Award winner is partnering with TIME Studios to produce the unnamed documentary film, which will explore Wonder’s personal tie to the movement to get a national holiday to recognize Dr. King’s birthday, which became official when then President Ronald Reagan signed the bill making it a law in 1983.

Stevie Wonder will appear on-screen in the film to share his experiences during that time, which will also include archival footage that has never been seen by the public. One key element of the documentary will be the making of “Happy Birthday,” a song crafted as an ode to Dr. King on the 1980 Hotter Than July album. The song is now a fixture at birthday celebrations across the globe, no matter the scale.

Oscar nominee Traci A. Curry, who has directed the powerful documentary ATTICA as well as the NatGeo mini series Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time, has been tabbed to direct the film. Stevie Wonder’s Eyes ‘n’ Sound production company will serve as executive producers along with Time Studios. In a statement, the musical icon said: “I’m excited to tell the story of the making of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. More importantly, I want us to learn and remember this story with today’s eye and understanding. If we truly understood how this bill came to be, then we will really appreciate the power of the people.” 

Lynne Benioff, co-owner and co-chair of TIME Studios expressed their gratitude in working on the project as well in a statement, adding: “We are honored to help bring this important chapter of history to light and to work with Stevie Wonder in telling the story of how his artistry and activism helped shape a national movement. We believe this film will spark meaningful conversations about the profound impact one person’s voice and vision can have on our culture and world.”

SEE ALSO

Stevie Wonder’s MLK Holiday Journey To Be A Documentary  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
Entertainment

A Kendrick Lamar Class Will Be Offered At Temple University This Fall

News

Home Depot’s DEI Removal Has Activist Group Calling For Boycott 

Pop Culture

Cassie’s Lawyer Praises Singer’s Courage After Diddy Verdict: “She Paved The Way”

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
57 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

News

Trump Threatens CNN Over Segment Sharing ICE Block App, Suggests Prosecution For Creator

10 Items
News

10 Famous Figures Who Beat RICO Charges — Including Diddy

In The Water At Idlewild
Travel

Historically Black Beaches Perfect for Your Summer Getaway

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Ne-Yo

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close