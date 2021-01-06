News
HomeNewsNational News

Videos Show All Hell Breaking Loose At The Capitol While Congress Counts Electoral College Votes

Violence ensued as white supremacists attempted to storm the Capitol amid challenges to President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE

Members of Congress are continuing their baseless attempts to undermine the Democratic process as members of the Senate and House meet to verify the Electoral College votes. It is undoubtedly one of the first challenges to President-elect Joe Biden‘s victory.

The day began with Vice President Mike Pence presiding over the count, as pressure from Trump mounts for Pence to go against certifying the votes. However, Pence does not have the authority to do so and responded by penning a letter citing that he has no plans to thwart the constitutional process to which he has sworn to uphold.

“It is my considered judgment that my oath to support and defend the Constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not,” he wrote according to The New York Times.

Inside the Capitol Republicans forged ahead by contesting against the verification of Arizona’s Electoral votes. GOP Rep. Paul Gosar from Arizona persisted by voicing the objection, backed by his colleague Sen. Ted Cruz.

Gosar’s move signals that there will be a long day and night ahead for members of Congress.

The joint session of Congress was called to split and go into separate chambers to deliberate and vote.

In the Senate’s deliberations, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (who may soon take the title of Minority Leader) voiced opposition against opposing the electoral votes.

Outside the Capitol, violence and resistance ensued as white supremacists attempted to storm the building.

Thousands of white nationalists and supremacists have ascended onto the nation’s capital to contest the results of the election. The videos seem to support the critique that police have little energy for excessive force when the demonstrators aren’t protesting the humanity of Black lives.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

SEE ALSO:

Raphael Warnock Beats Kelly Loeffler To Become Georgia’s First Black US Senator

Let’s Give Stacey Abrams Her Flowers Now

Black Lives Matter protesters burn a Trump Train hat prior...

MAGA Violence Marks March For Trump's America As DC Descends Into Chaos

30 photos Launch gallery

MAGA Violence Marks March For Trump's America As DC Descends Into Chaos

Continue reading MAGA Violence Marks March For Trump’s America As DC Descends Into Chaos

MAGA Violence Marks March For Trump's America As DC Descends Into Chaos

The brutal violence inspired by racist hatred that was widely expected to take place at this weekend's so-called "Million MAGA March" went on as scheduled as scores of the president's supporters protesting the election clashed with groups assembled in opposition. Photos and video taken throughout the protest on Saturday in Wahington, D.C., showed the seemingly obligatory contentious moments between members of groups identified in mainstream and social media as the Proud Boys and Black Lives Matter, who could be seen in a sea of MAGA flags being waved by people who believe Donald Trump's fake claims of election fraud that he attributes to Joe Biden beating him. https://twitter.com/David_Leavitt/status/1327770079975665665?s=20 Things really got violent as the day turned into evening, according to the Washington Post. "When darkness fell, the counterprotesters triggered more mayhem as they harassed Trump’s advocates, stealing red hats and flags and lighting them on fire," the Post reported. "Scuffles continued into the night as the provocateurs overturned the tables of vendors who had been selling pro-Trump gear and set off dozens of fireworks, prompting police to pepper-spray them." Getty Images took multiple photos identifying members of the Proud Boys readily participating in the violence as the far-right group apparently took literally Trump's infamous orders he gave them at the first debate. The president pretended he was unfamiliar with the proud Bouys before he told them to "stand by." https://twitter.com/SaulBishop/status/1327757902245896192?s=20 There was a growing narrative on social media being fueled by far-right provocateurs that placed blame on the Black Lives Matter protesters. However, there was neither any evidence of that nor was there any definitive proof that Black Lives Matter activists were even present in the first place. The Post reported: "The Proud Boys marched down Pennsylvania Avenue, leading hundreds in chants of 'F--- antifa!' and shouting down stray opponents who yelled 'Black lives matter!'" The election violence people feared before the election hadn't really happened until Saturday, exactly one week after Biden was officially projected to win the 2020 presidential election. Trump has maintained without proof that he is the victim of election fraud and has launched multiplied lawsuits against states and refused to concede the race, even as elections officials across the country have said there were no voting irregularities. Trump's adamant refusal to recognize Biden as the lectin's true winner has only further emboldened his supporters to not only march on his behalf but also willing to take part in violence in the president's name. Scroll down to see more evidence of that unfortunate fact as the calendar year that is 2020 manages to keep outdoing itself.

Videos Show All Hell Breaking Loose At The Capitol While Congress Counts Electoral College Votes  was originally published on newsone.com

Congress , Politics , Riot , Senate

More From BlackAmericaWeb
Trending
Photos
Close