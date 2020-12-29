Cardi B Settles Two-Year $30 Million Lawsuit With Former Manager

Looks like one of the Christmas gifts that Cardi B was able to unwrap this holiday season was one that everyone tend to ask Santa for at some point in life: peace of mind.

According to AllHipHop, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper scored herself a “W” in court last week when she was finally able to settle a two-year long, $30 million dollar lawsuit with her former manager, Klenord “Shaft” Raphael. In the lawsuit Raphael claimed he was the driving force behind Cardi’s meteoric rise to superstardom as he was the one that got her cast on Love & Hip Hop: New York, and linked her up with the publishers and producers of her breakout hit “Bodak Yellow.”

Instead of reaping the rewards of his labor, Klenord claims that Cardi tossed their partnership out the window to sign with Quality Control and eventually slapped her with a $10 million breach of contract lawsuit in April 2018. He even says that her hubby Offset threatened him in the process. Cardi responded with a counterclaim of her own accusing Klenord of taking advantage of her and having her sign without the consultation of a lawyer.

Cardi claimed Shaft breached their original agreement by failing to provide an accurate accounting of her earnings and taking a bigger cut of her earnings illegally.

The lawsuit snagged up Cardi’s recording career – and millions in royalties due from her label Atlantic Records – for over two years.

Luckily for Cardi the lawsuit was dismissed “with prejudice against all parties” and the Bronx rapper can now resume her music career and get it poppin’ once again.

According to my lawyers alittle but more then that but it can’t be touch till my litigation is over.Its just can’t be touch till we solve the despute.But when that fat ass check hit my account all at once it’s gonna be lit .Thats why I never trip cause it’s there. https://t.co/aHibuWDOT8 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 17, 2020

Her New Year’s Eve party’s going to be next level, b.

Cardi B Settles Two-Year $30 Million Lawsuit With Former Manager was originally published on hiphopwired.com