Willie Moore Jr Show
HomeWillie Moore Jr ShowWillie Moore Jr. Show Trending

Scripture For The Week: “Stay Connected To The Vine”

JOHN 15:5 (NLT)

“Yes, I am the vine; you are the branches. Those who remain in me, and I in them, will produce much fruit. For apart from me you can do nothing.”

EXPLANATION:

“Fruit” is not limited to soul-winning. Remaining in Christ means (1) believing that He is God’s Son, (2) receiving Him as Savior and Lord, (3) doing what God says, (4) continuing to believe the Good News, and (5) relating in love to the community of believers, Christ’s body.

Follow The Willie Moore Jr. Show on FacebookTwitter and Instagram!  

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE WILLIE MOORE SHOW LIVE FROM 3PM-7PM

Sign up for our newsletter:

HEAD TO THE WILLIEMOOREJRSHOW.COM

Scripture For The Week: “Stay Connected To The Vine”  was originally published on 955thelou.com

Also On Black America Web:
The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts
10 photos
More From BlackAmericaWeb
Represent The Vote
Photos
Close