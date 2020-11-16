CLOSE
Fred Hammond Joins List Of Public Figures With The Coronavirus

Festival of Praise - Fred Hammond, Hezekiah Walker, Israel Houghton, Karen Clark Sheard,

Gospel singer Fred Hammond reveals he along with other members of his family have tested positive for COVID-19 in a video posted to Instagram.

Hammond went on to reiterate the importance of wearing a mask as he believes he may have been too relaxed a time or two which led to his current diagnosis.

He also confirmed while he is on day five since testing positive, he is unsure if the worst has passed after describing a tough fight last weekend.

Our prayers for a speedy recovery are with Fred Hammond and his family during this time.

 

 

Fred Hammond Joins List Of Public Figures With The Coronavirus  was originally published on joycolumbus.com

