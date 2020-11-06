Learn The Lyrics To Koryn Hawthorne’s New Song, “How Great” [VIDEO]

Koryn Hawthorne is back with another song off her new album, I AM. It’s called “How Great” and it’s really powerful – like a mantra in song. “How Great” is something all believers should remember when trying times start to weigh heavy. Follow the lyrics and take a listen to the song below!
All I’ve been through
All I’ve seen You do
For this, I will praise You
My eyes were opened
My chains were broken
And for this, I will praise You
How great Thou art
How great Thou art
Oh Lord, my God
How great Thou art
How great Thou art
Oh Lord, my God
Grace I don’t deserve
Forgiveness I can’t earn
For this, I will praise You
Love that covers all
Love that makes me whole
For this, I will praise You, yeah
How great Thou art
How great Thou art
Oh Lord, my God
How great Thou art
How great Thou art
Oh Lord, my God
Your love is patient
Always consistent with me
For this, I will praise You
You’re never distant
Your heart will never leave
For this, I will praise You, yeah
How great Thou art
How great Thou art
Oh Lord, my God, yeah
How great Thou art
How great Thou art
Oh Lord, my God
How great Thou
How great Thou art
Oh Lord, my God
