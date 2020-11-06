Learn The Lyrics To Koryn Hawthorne’s New Song, “How Great” [VIDEO]

Koryn Hawthorne is back with another song off her new album, I AM. It’s called “How Great” and it’s really powerful – like a mantra in song. “How Great” is something all believers should remember when trying times start to weigh heavy. Follow the lyrics and take a listen to the song below!

Koryn Hawthorne “How Great” Lyrics

All I’ve been through All I’ve seen You do For this, I will praise You My eyes were opened My chains were broken And for this, I will praise You

How great Thou art How great Thou art Oh Lord, my God How great Thou art How great Thou art Oh Lord, my God

Grace I don’t deserve Forgiveness I can’t earn For this, I will praise You Love that covers all Love that makes me whole For this, I will praise You, yeah

How great Thou art How great Thou art Oh Lord, my God How great Thou art How great Thou art Oh Lord, my God

Your love is patient Always consistent with me For this, I will praise You You’re never distant Your heart will never leave For this, I will praise You, yeah How great Thou art How great Thou art Oh Lord, my God, yeah How great Thou art How great Thou art Oh Lord, my God How great Thou How great Thou art Oh Lord, my God

